Jordan Urges UN To Recognise Palestine As State

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday called on the international community to officially recognse Palestine as a state and grant it full membership in the United Nations.

During an open debate on“The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question,” Safadi warned that the risk of escalation and expansion of the war on Gaza is increasing with each passing moment of aggression against the Strip.

Safadi also highlighted the deepening oppression and occupation in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, while the prospects for a political solution continued to diminish.

The top diplomat also emphasised that Jordan will not allow anyone to turn its territory into a battlefield.“Jordan will safeguard its security and that of its citizens, confronting any attempt to breach the Kingdom's airspace and endanger its people, whether by Israel, Iran, or any other party,” he said.

He also reaffirmed that Jordan will stand steadfastly with the Palestinians, advocate for their rights, and work towards a just peace that ensures the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on its soil, living in peace and security side by side with Israel.

Safadi also noted that continued aggression against Gaza would not bring security to Israel, underlining the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the Security Council to take decisive action in this regard. He also said that any Israeli incursion into Rafah would lead to another humanitarian catastrophe and must be prevented.

Safadi also called on the international community to support efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to broker a ceasefire and resolve the hostage crisis.

The foreign minister also highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the urgent need to open all border crossings to facilitate the delivery of aid, reiterating Jordan's readiness to contribute by sending more than 500 aid trucks daily if Israel removes obstacles and allows UN agencies to operate freely.

Safadi also urged the international community to take immediate and effective action towards a comprehensive two-state solution, emphasising Jordan's commitment to participate in these efforts to end the war and bring lasting peace and security to the region.