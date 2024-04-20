Egypt Retains Top Spot In CFA's MENA Research Challenge

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Organized by the CFA Society Emirates in Abu Dhabi, and held Friday in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the 2024 MENA Research Challenge saw participation from ten universities across the region, including teams from Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Lebanon, Kuwait, Cyprus, Jordan, and Russia.

AUC's journey to victory began in February when they emerged victorious in the local“Egypt Research Challenge 2024.” This national competition, organised by CFA Society Egypt for the thirteenth year running, challenged 26 Egyptian universities to analyse, evaluate, and present a research report on a company listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange. In this instance, the chosen company was“Education for Management Services.”

The MENA Research Challenge is an annual initiative organised by the CFA Institute to foster research and analytical skills among students. Participating universities compete in local competitions, analysing a designated company and presenting their findings in a professional financial report. Winners from each local chapter then progress to the regional MENA challenge, and ultimately, the global stage. The 2023 global edition encompassed 119 local competitions involving over 1,000 universities, representing more than 6,500 students from 90 countries worldwide. These competitions follow a multi-tiered structure, with elimination rounds progressing from local to regional, and finally, the global finals.