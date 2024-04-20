Srinagar Boat Tragedy- Day 5: No Trace Of Missing Trio

The tragic incident occurred on April 16, resulting in the deaths of six individuals and leaving three locals missing.

“We've been searching relentlessly for the past five days, but unfortunately, there haven't been any signs of the missing trio,” said ASI Abdul Rashid of the SDRF.“The search area has been expanded, including the vicinity of Chattabal Veer due to the possibility of bodies surfacing there.”

The initial search yielded four school bags recovered near Chattabal Veer, with two more retrieved later by SDRF personnel. However, no bodies have been located.

The families of the missing trio grapple with a mixture of grief and hope.“It's incredibly difficult,” said a close relative of Showkat Ahmad.

“It's like the world has stopped,and with each passing day the hope seems to be slipping away.”

“All we want is to give them a proper burial,” he said.



Meanwhile, people, including religious clerics, have been visiting the bereaved families to offer condolences and pray for the safe recovery of the missing persons.

Meanwhile in-view of inclement weather and intermittent rains, Srinagar administration on Thursday issued an advisory to the people, especially those living along the banks of river Jhelum and in Dal Lake.

The administration has advised people to refrain from venturing near water bodies while also limiting their activities until the weather improves.

Tourists, boatmen, sand miners, and individuals using boat crossing points for travel across Dal Lake and River Jhelum are cautioned against crossing before verifying the condition and situation of these water bodies.

For any information, the general public can contact the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Srinagar and Police Control Srinagar, it said.

The Inspector General of Police V.K Birdi on Friday had said that all efforts are underway to recover the three persons gone missing after a boat capsize incident here on Tuesday.

Birdi, talking to the media, said that the search operation is continuing amid inclement weather conditions.

“All efforts are being made to recover the three missing bodies to bring respite to the grieving families,” Birdi said.

“Nothing new can be said as of now given as we continue to look for the missing persons,” the police officer said.

