               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sajad Lone Seeks Apni Party's Support For LS Polls


4/20/2024 7:11:25 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a major political development, Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday sought Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari's support in North Kashmir for the upcoming parliamentary elections, emphasizing the paramount importance of consolidating votes to prevent fragmentation that has historically favored the NC.

While addressing a press conference Lone said,“It's high time we unite to represent the true will of the majority in North Kashmir. We extend our hand to the Apni Party, seeking their crucial support in Baramulla, just as we vow to back them in Srinagar to defeat the forces that have long betrayed the precious mandate of Kashmiris,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting an impactful statistical analysis, Mr. Lone exposed the stark reality of NC's stranglehold on North Kashmir.

“Since 1975, with the sole exception of 1996 elections, an astonishing nine out of ten MPs from Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency have hailed from NC,” he proclaimed.

Lone attributed this anomaly to the fragmentation of votes, lamenting,“While the NC's vote share has plummeted from a staggering 65% in 1982 to a mere 29% in 2019, they still emerged victorious due to the division among anti-NC votes.”

Read Also Omar Abdullah Has 'Habit Of Humiliating People': Sajad Lone Lone Should Do Whatever He Can: Dr Farooq On His FIR Remarks

Citing the 2019 elections as a glaring example, Lone revealed that although the NC secured only 133,426 votes out of the 455,999 cast, a staggering 322,573 votes were cast against them.

“This means the NC secured a paltry 29% of the vote, while a resounding 71% of voters rejected their mandate. Alarmingly, for every single vote cast in their favor, 2.5 votes were cast against them. This travesty must end,” he declared.

Lone affirmed that PC leadership had engaged in constructive discussions with Apni Party representatives and for now, their focus remains solely on forging a strategic alliance with Apni Party.

Apni Party has strong influence in Tangmarg, Uri, Rafiabad, Karnah, Budgam and Bandipora district.

According to observers, if the alliance firms-up, it would change electoral dynamics in north Kashmir and Central Kashmir Lok Sabha segments.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN20042024000215011059ID1108118574

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search