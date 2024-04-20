Awqaf Opens New Mosque At Al Sadd

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Mosques, has opened the rebuilt Jassim bin Fahd bin Jassim al-Thani Mosque at Al Sadd in Doha.



Spread over a total area of 1,557 sq m, the mosque, according to an Awqaf statement, was opened in March and can accommodate 856 male and female worshippers and has houses for the imam and muezzin.



Numbered M.S. 176, the mosque has a main prayer hall that can accommodate 504 worshippers and a prayer hall on the mezzanine floor that can accommodate 252. There is a women's hall for 100 worshippers.



With a tall minaret, the mosque includes a spacious ablution place in addition to a large number of public parking lots, including those for persons with disabilities. The entrances and exits are disabled-friendly.



The Department of Engineering Affairs at the ministry is concerned with fulfilling the needs of the regions in the country for mosques and prayer grounds while providing temporary mosques and supervising their preservation as well as preparing the annual plan for the maintenance of mosques and imams' residences. These are in coordination with the competent authorities.



In mosque designs, the department takes into account the requirements of different areas along with the guidelines for green and sustainable buildings. Also, the department focuses on the conditions for sustainability in the use of electricity and water, and preserving the aesthetics of heritage in design that reflect the authenticity of Qatari and Islamic heritage of the highest standards.



The Ministry of Endowments' plans to build mosques also take into account the population density map along with engineering, architectural specifications and the heritage aspect within the framework of caring for the mosques to enable worship and to serve the worshippers.



Mosque locations can be searched on Awqaf's website through accurate and specific maps that facilitate access to mosque locations in all cities across the country.

