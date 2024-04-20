Amir To Visit Philippines, Bangladesh And Nepal As Part Of Asian Tour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will begin tomorrow, April 21, 2024, a tour of a number of friendly Asian countries at the invitation of their leaders.

His Highness the Amir will begin his tour with a visit to the Republic of the Philippines, followed by the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and will conclude his tour with a visit to Nepal.

During the tour, His Highness the Amir will hold discussions with the leaders of these countries and their senior officials on ways to enhance cooperation relations, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest. During which agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed in a number of fields.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by an official delegation.



