Palestine Calls US Position On Full UN Membership 'Blatant Aggression'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States prevented the approval of a Security Council resolution regarding Palestine's full membership in the United Nations. Palestinian self-governing organizations labeled this action as“blatant aggression,” while the Organization of Islamic Cooperation termed it a“historical injustice.”

A draft resolution submitted by Algeria for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations was voted on during the Security Council session yesterday, with 12 out of 15 members voting in favor.

Britain and Switzerland abstained from voting on this resolution, and the United States exercised its veto power in the Security Council, thwarting the resolution's adoption. Thus, Palestine's efforts for UN membership faced another obstacle.

Mahmoud Abbas's office, the head of Palestinian self-governing organizations, reacted to the U.S. move, stating that America's veto is“blatant aggression... pushing the region closer to the brink.”

Riyad Mansour, Palestine's ambassador to the UN, commented after the vote, saying,“The failure of this resolution does not undermine our will or weaken our resolve.”

He continued to address the current situation in Gaza, emphasizing,“Please remember that after this session, in Palestine, there are innocent people paying with their lives for the delay in justice, freedom, and peace.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the United States, stating in a statement that America's obstruction of the resolution's approval amounts to a“historical injustice.”

Palestinian self-governing organizations first applied for full membership in the United Nations in 2011. Earlier this month, these organizations officially renewed their request from 2011 and urged the UN Security Council to reconsider their membership as a country.

The U.S. decision to block the resolution on Palestine's UN membership underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Despite setbacks in their pursuit of full UN membership, Palestinian authorities remain committed to diplomatic efforts and international recognition of their statehood aspirations.

