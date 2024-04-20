Rains Relent As Night Temp Drops In J&K

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning, Srinagar received 18mm of rain, Qazigund 30mm, Pahalgam 7mm, Kupwara 13mm, Kokernag 21mm, Gulmarg 15mm, Jammu 11mm, Banihal 40mm, Batote 29mm, Katra 14mm and Bhaderwah 16mm.

The weather department here has predicted light rain at scattered places today while from April 21-25, generally dry weather has been forecast but afternoon thundershower activity at isolated places has not been ruled out.

Generally cloudy weather with light rain coupled with thunder has been forecast at many places from April 26 to 27.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 8.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.6°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.0°C against 7.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.5°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 16.8°C against 17.9°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 6.4°C, Batote 8.4°C and Bhaderwah 6.6°C, he added.



