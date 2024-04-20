Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Iranian Foreign Minister Warns Irael, 'Our Next Response Will Be At Maximum Level If...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran, ABC News reported, citing a US official. The \"sounds were heard over the city\" in Isfahan, adding that \"several miniature UAVs were shot down,\" Al Jazeera cited Mehr news agency. However, the official could not confirm whether Syria and Iraq sites were hit as well. The attack was said to be a“retaliatory strike\" on Iran less than a week after Tehran's drones and missiles attack. Following this, Iran fired air defense batteries and shut down flight operations in several cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan, which were later lifted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, however, said that Tehran was investigating an overnight attack on Iran, adding that so far a link to Israel had not been proven as he downplayed the strike. Amirabdollahian told NBC News the drones took off from inside Iran and flew for a few hundred meters before being downed. Israel had said it would retaliate after a strike on April 13, the first ever direct attack on Israel by Iran, which caused no deaths after Israel and its allies shot down hundreds of missiles and drones. Tehran had launched those attacks in response to a presumed Israeli airstrike on April 1 that destroyed a building in Iran's embassy compound in Damascus and killed several Iranian officers including a top general.

