Al-Baker And Al-Shahwani Triumph At 12Th Round Of Hathab

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mohamed Khalifa al-Baker won the Medium Tour class during the 12th round of the Qatar Equestrian Tour - Longines Hathab on Friday. At the outdoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation, al-Baker registered the fastest round of 34.16 seconds on Etna du Chateau. In second place was Hussein Saeed Haidan in a time of 34.95 seconds on Viahibi, while Mohamed Saeed Haidan was third astride Obama in 35.29 seconds. The Medium Tour team event was won by Alfardan Group, with NK Cafe team finishing second, ExxonMobil team came third. Faisal al-Kahla, Deputy Director of the tournament and Mohamed Saleh al-Marri, Vice-Chairman of the Facilities and Logistics Committee crowned the winners. In the amateur competition, Hadi Nasser al-Shahwani emerged triumphant in a time of 22.08 seconds astride Beyonce. Hadi Mansour al-Shahwani was second on Dusty, while Abdulaziz bin Jassim al-Thani came third on Clints. Abdullah al-Qashouti, Chairman of the Media and Live Broadcasting Committee, honoured winners.

