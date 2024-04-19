Jordan's Al-Saud Wins Pommel Horse Gold

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jordan's Ahmed Abu al-Saud lived up to his reputation on the pommel horse after he won the gold at the 16th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Doha at the Ladies Indoor Hall on Friday.

The 28-year-old amassed 15.500 points on Friday to top the final, with world champion Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland finishing third (15.233).

Al-Saud had won the Asian Championships gold in Doha two years ago. He also became the first gymnast from Jordan to win a medal (silver) at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool. He followed it up with bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 24-year-old McClenaghan is a double world champion on pommel horse after having won gold at the 2022 and 2023 editions, but al-Saud had the last laugh on Friday. Lee Chih Kai of Chinese Taipei (15.400) took the silver.

In the men's rings finals, Armenia's Vahagn Davtyan finished on top ahead of Nikita Simonov (Azerbaijan) and Samir Ait Said (France).

Karimi Milad of Kazakhstan won the Floor Exercise final after accumulating 14.766 points. Luke Whitehouse of Great Britain took silver (14.566), Dmitriy Patanin also of Kazakhstan came third (14.500).

Panama's Karla Navas won the women's Vault gold in a field that also featured eight-time Olympian Oksana Chusovitina.

Navas walked away with gold after an impressive effort of 13.850 points, though she was closely challenged by North Korea's reigning Asian champion An Chang-ok (13.833). Bulgaria's 17-year-old Valentina Georgieva (13.466), who has already secured her berth for the Paris Olympic Games, finished third.

The women's uneven bar was clinched by Algeria's Kaylia Nemour. The 17-year-old registered 15.336 points with 7 in Difficulty and 8.366 in execution to pip her nearest rivals that also included Levi Ruivivar of the Philippines and Alena Tsitavets.

Kaylia had become the first African gymnast to win a medal at the 2023 World Championships where she won a silver on the uneven bars.

As many as 95 male and 55 female gymnasts representing 55 countries are taking part in the event, which will conclude on Saturday.

MENAFN19042024000067011011ID1108117132