Do Not Drive At Night Without Lights: Moi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Driving vehicles at night without turning on the lights is a traffic offence, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has said.“Kindly turn your lights and ensure their proper functioning before driving at night to keep you and others safe,” MoI's guidelines shared on its official X account said, explaining that it's a violation according to Article 70 of the Traffic Law.“Turning your lights on before driving at night is vital to ensuring traffic safety,” the post added.

