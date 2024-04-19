Vietnamese PM Met With Chinese Justice Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HANOI, Apr 20 (NNN-VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, yesterday, met with visiting Chinese Minister of Justice, He Rong, here, and held an in-depth exchange of views on strengthening exchanges and cooperation, on the rule of law between the two countries.

Pham said that, under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two ruling parties, Vietnam and China are carrying out smooth exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Praising the agreements reached between the justice departments of the two countries, regarding a meeting mechanism between the border provinces, the Vietnamese prime minister expressed willingness to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese side, on the rule of law to better serve their respective modernisation drives.

The Chinese justice minister said, his ministry is ready to work with the Vietnamese side, to earnestly implement the important consensus reached between the top leaders of the two ruling parties, further strengthen practical exchanges and cooperation in the areas of law and judicial matters, and push for more outcomes in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.– NNN-VNA

