In Ukraine's South, Border Guards Hit Russian Military Boat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards operating in one of Ukraine's southern regions hunted down a boat carrying Russian soldiers and employed kamikaze drones to effectively destroy the target.

That's according to the press office of the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"War birds' operators with the State Border Guard Service continue to detect and inflict significant losses on the invaders, doing it more and more frequently. Recently, our defenders hit a small enemy watercraft in the temporarily occupied territory with a well-timed ammunition drop," the report reads.

Ukrainianguards repel attack by 14 Russian FPV drones on Zaporizhzhia axis

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a border guard unit of drone operators destroyed a Russian unmanned demining vehicle and an electric transformer in the occupied part of Kharkiv region.