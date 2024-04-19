Mild Earthquake Hits Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The epicenter of the tremors was in the Mirishkor district,Kashkadarya region, Azernews reports, citingKun news agency.

The Republican Center for Seismic Forecasting Monitoring of theMinistry of Emergency Situations reports: an earthquake occurred onthe territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan on April 19, 2024,05:15 local time (04/19/2024, 00:15 GMT).

Epicenter: Kashkadarya region, Mirishkor district. Earthquakecoordinates: 38.76 degrees north latitude; 65.09 degrees eastlongitude. Magnitude 3, depth 15 km. The distance from theepicenter to Tashkent is 448 km in a southwestern direction.