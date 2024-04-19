Kuwaiti Team Wins Five More Medals At 1St GCC Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT April 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti national team participating in the First Youth GCC Games bagged five more medals on Friday, the fourth day of the tournament being hosted by the UAE.

Yasmine Walid won gold by scoring 1.60 meters in the high jump competition.

Abdullah Al-Yalous was 110 meters in hurdles, and Fahid Hamada was 3000 meters in the 3000-meter races. Dina Rashid was 400 meters in the 400-meter hurdles race, and Dalal Al-Azmi's hammer throw won the silver medal.

The Kuwait delegation represents 210 male and female athletes participating in 19 different sports in the tournament, which began on April 16 and continues until May 2, with 3,500 male and female athletes from all countries of the GCC countries. (end)

hmsh









MENAFN19042024000071011013ID1108116864