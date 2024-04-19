Bruichladdich Distillery Company Presents The Islay Retreat:

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: Bruichladdich Distillery Company arranged an incredible gathering of spirits, both literal and metaphorical, in a secluded corner of Ras Al Khaimah's rugged terrain, where the desert meets the mountains. The Islay Retreat, which brought together eighty of the most talented bartenders, bar managers, and industry leaders in the UAE was held in Ras Al Khaimah's Wadi Shawka during March, and aimed to provide a transformative experience away from the city's hustle, focusing on mentorship, professional development, and holistic well-being.

The retreat, orchestrated by Rémy Cointreau's regional marketing team under the leadership of Rebecca Sturt, featured global industry legends such as Indra Kantono, Iain McPherson, and Danil Nevsky who shared their insights and shaped conversations in both formal and informal settings, offering invaluable learning and development opportunities to attendees.

Away from the clinking glasses and busy bars of city life, The Islay Retreat provided a sanctuary for reflection and personal development. Rather than focusing on alcohol, the retreat emphasised activities that fostered connections, introspection, and discussions on sustainability and mental health. Life coach and spiritual guide Kori Hall led more than 50 of the participants on a journey through the benefits of cacao and its spiritual and health-giving properties while Bharti Jatti from Illuminations Well-Being Center in Dubai hosted sessions focusing on the mind-body connection. Grounding classes sharing techniques for breathwork, and movement helped participants identify techniques to relieve anxiety, and procrastination, while visualisation encouraged the bartenders to manifest their dream lives, sharing relaxation and rejuvenation techniques. The event's success lay in its ability to build a sense of community and elevate the industry, reminding everyone of the importance of taking care of oneself in an industry focused on providing services to others.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the retreat's innovative approach and potential for future impact. Manja Stankovic, Beverage Manager for Dubai's Mimi Kakushi, which ranked 40th on the World's 50 Best Bar list, described it as“an exceptional platform for conversations that should definitely be revisited.” The retreat not only provided a much-needed break but also empowered participants to lead within their communities and share their newfound knowledge with their teams and beyond.

“We are thrilled that through meticulous planning and unwavering dedication, The Islay Retreat has proven to be a resounding success,” remarked Rebecca Sturt, the driving force behind the event.“Bruichladdich Distillery's commitment to community engagement guided our approach, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback we've received underscores the impact and importance of bringing the UAE bartending community together. This type of event is unprecedented and it served as a powerful reminder of the importance of self-care in our industry.”

Beyond its immediate effects, The Islay Retreat is expected to have a lasting impact on the industry, showcasing the strength and unity of the UAE bartending community. As a B Corp organisation, Bruichladdich Distillery Company is committed to positive societal impact, and The Islay Retreat exemplifies this dedication by nurturing industry talent and promoting a culture of well-being and excellence.

What is B Corp?

Being a B Corporation (B Corp) means adhering to the highest levels of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and accountability. B Corporations take a more rigorous approach to business decisions by focusing on people and the planet, in addition to profit. B Corp Certification doesn't just evaluate a product or service; it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it. Certified B Corporations achieve a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment-a rigorous assessment of a company's impact on its workers, customers, community, and environment-and make their B Impact Report transparent on bcorporation. Recertification takes place every 3 years. The combination of third-party validation, public transparency, and legal accountability help certified B Corps build trust and value. B Corp Certification is administered by the non-profit B Lab.

About Bruichladdich Distillery Company:

Bruichladdich Distillery is situated on the Hebridean island of Islay.

Bruichladdich Distillery is home to four unique brands:



Bruichladdich, unpeated Islay single malt Scotch whisky

Port Charlotte, heavily peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky (40PPM)

Octomore, the world's most heavily peated Scotch whisky series (80+PPM) The Botanist Gin, the first Islay dry gin

The distillery was first established in 1881 by the Harvey brothers. It survived through periods of closure including world wars and economic uncertainly, only to be closed for seven years in 1994. The closure left all but two redundant.

The distillery was reopened by Mark Reynier, Simon Coughlin and then Head Distiller, Jim McEwan, in 2001. The team breathed new life into the community by keeping as much of their operations on Islay as possible – a legacy which continues today. They installed an on-site bottling hall in 2003, first grew Islay barley in 2004 (now making up over 50% of annual production in 2024) and have since added additional warehousing to ensure all single malts are conceived, distilled, matured and bottled solely on the island. Bruichladdich Distillery is one of only two distilleries on the island (which is home to nine working distilleries in total) to make these claims.

The independently owned Bruichladdich Distillery was purchased by luxury spirits company Remy Cointreau in 2012. They continue to invest in the values of the business, in being Islay-based, and in the local community.

In 2020, Bruichladdich became the first Scotch whisky company in the world, and indeed the first whisky and gin distillery in Europe, to receive B Corp certification. In 2023 the distillery successfully completed the mandatory B Corp recertification process, scoring 100.7 points (increasing its inaugural Impact Score by 21%). The next recertification will take place in three years (2026).