Turkish Doctors Arrive In Kabul For Free Pediatric Care

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Public Health reports that a team of Turkish doctors has arrived in Afghanistan to treat children.

The ministry updated on Thursday, April 18th, in a post on the social media platform X, stating that this team of Turkish doctors has come to Afghanistan to perform complex and pediatric urology operations in collaboration with Afghan doctors at the Ataturk Children's Hospital free of charge.

The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan added that in addition to performing pediatric urology operations, Turkish doctors also train Afghan doctors in this field.

This comes as international organizations have highlighted the challenges in Afghanistan's healthcare sector.

The World Health Organization stated in an early report this year that 2024 will be a challenging year for Afghanistan's health sector.

Afghan citizens annually spend millions of dollars on traveling abroad for treatment of various diseases.

