G7 Makes Statement On Normalization Of Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The heads of foreign affairs ministers of the "Big Seven" (G7)countries made a statement regarding the normalisation ofAzerbaijan-Armenia relations, Azernews reports.

The G7 countries called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stick tothe peace process.

"We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to remain fully committed tothe peace process in order to achieve a decent and lasting peacebased on the principles of non-use of force, respect forsovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity,"the statement said.

In addition, the joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia datedDecember 7, 2023, was noted, and the G7 countries called on theparties to maintain this spirit of cooperation.

It was also stated that the G7 countries are ready to supportfuture constructive contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia at alllevels, especially within the framework of established negotiationmechanisms.

"We once again confirm the importance of adherence to the AlmatyDeclaration of 1991, in which Armenia and Azerbaijan recognise eachother's territorial integrity and sovereignty. We call for theexpansion of regional cooperation and the opening of all borders,including the Armenia-Turkey border," the statement said.

It should be noted that the organisation's sensitivity to thistopic is commendable from the point of view of the rule of peace inthe region. The question arises, why did the G7 countries notremember or think about the principles of respect for sovereignty,inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity even when theterritories of Azerbaijan were under the occupation of Armenia for30 years?