50K Perform Friday Prayer In Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, April 19 (Petra)-- Thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer in the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities at the holy mosque's gates and entrances to the Old City in the occupied Jerusalem.Despite the Israeli occupation's efforts, the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem estimated in a statement that roughly 50,000 citizens performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.Strict military controls were enforced by Israeli occupation forces at the entrances to Jerusalem's Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque.