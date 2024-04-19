International Community Must Continue To Assist Refugees - Oxfam Director In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra)-- From Rasmi Al-khazahleh - Country Director of Oxfam in Jordan Dmitry Medlev said that the world community cannot give up on helping refugees.He underlined that in order to give relief and services to refugees and assist them in overcoming the appalling conditions placed upon them, the humanitarian response necessitates close coordination with host countries.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Medlev emphasized the substantial impact that the influx of migrants from surrounding countries has had on Jordan's economy. Being a refugee is a difficult and frequently terrible experience because it requires leaving behind everything that one loves and cherishes in one's home and country of origin. The nation's economy, host communities, and other services are all impacted by the massive influx of refugees, making it both a great responsibility and a difficult challenge for the country hosting them."We are sending a message to the world not to overlook the refugee problem and to keep its focus on the new global disasters created by humans or caused by natural disasters, and the conflicts that have emerged in several countries recently because the refugee problem is draining host countries and imposing additional burdens on them that they may not be able to bear in the future," Medlev said.He stressed that all relevant parties should provide support for this group that has been subjected to unique circumstances outside of their control and that host countries and the international community have a duty to provide services for refugees in accordance with international humanitarian law. He also pointed out that more international cooperation is still needed to address the refugee problem as long as it persists, and no long-term solutions have been found.Additionally, Medlev highlighted Oxfam's well-known initiatives carried out in Jordan. These initiatives are part of the "Waste to Positive Energy" project, which is supported by the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union, and are carried out in Jordan by Oxfam under a cooperation agreement with the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ). It has concentrated on Zaatari Camp and Mafraq Governorate in recent years. The organization manages solid waste, recycles roughly thirty tons of waste per day, and makes sure that the region around Zaatari Camp and Mafraq municipalities Khaldiyah, Rehab, Umm al-Jimal, Zaatari, and Manshiet al-Sultah remains clean.According to Medlev, the organization has carried out a number of projects in the areas of economic and climate justice, offering grants for small and medium-sized projects in Jordan; concentrating these grants on projects headed by women and youth; strengthening their capacities to guarantee the sustainability of their projects; giving them and their families a sufficient income; increasing the efficiency of their projects to make them more financially sustainable; scientifically marketing them; and connecting them with institutions that serve as incubators to increase their chances of success in the future.He confirmed that all of Oxfam's initiatives and activities in Jordan are in line with the intentions of the Jordanian government with regard to helping refugees and taking part in working groups to create a response plan, as well as offering guidance, support, and the opportunity to share experiences. Reaching sustainable development objectives is also a prerequisite for many of its activities.In order to support Jordan's development, economy, and human resources in the areas of disaster preparedness, employment opportunities, and humanitarian support for refugees, he said that Oxfam in Jordan is working on a five-year strategy that includes three main pillars: gender justice, climate justice, and economic justice.Although Jordan faces several challenges, the refugee problem is one of the biggest. The nation also faces environmental, social, and economic challenges. Companies such as Oxfam are essential in tackling these issues and assisting the nation's development initiatives.