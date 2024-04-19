Thailand Vs Saudi Arabia AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia will not take Thailand lightly when the two sides face off in Group C of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, with both teams seeking to continue their winning momentum.

Saad Al Shehri's side beat Tajikistan 4-2 in their opening match on Tuesday but will be wary of the threat that Thailand pose after they defeated Iraq 2-0.

Meanwhile, Thailand head coach Ithsara Sritharo is only looking to continue in the same vein and ensure that his players adhere to the game plan.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Action during the high-octane game between Thailand and Saudi Arabia as the Green Falcons dominated the match at Khalifa International Stadium. Photos by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula

FULL TIME

⏱️ 90+6'

Thailand 0, Saudi Arabia 5

A five-star performance from the Green Falcons sees them through to the knockout stage!

90+3' Saleh Abu Al Shamat (Saudi Arabia U23) wins a free kick on the left wing.

90+3' Foul by Chitsanuphong Choti (Thailand U23).

90+1' Offside, Thailand U23. Teerasak Poeiphimai is caught offside.

84' Attempt missed. Abdullah Radif (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

82' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

82' Substitution, Saudi Arabia U23. Jehad Thikri replaces Meshal Sibyani because of an injury.

81' Delay in match because of an injury Meshal Sibyani (Saudi Arabia U23).

80' Attempt missed. Saleh Abu Al Shamat (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Faisal Al Ghamdi.

76' Substitution, Thailand U23 . Natcha Promsomboon replaces Sittha Boonlha.

74' Substitution, Saudi Arabia U23. Awad Al Nashri replaces Eid Al Muwallad.

74' Substitution, Saudi Arabia U23. Muhammad Al Dossary replaces Mohammed Abu Al Shamat.

GOAL!

⏱️ 73'

Thailand U23 0, Saudi Arabia U23 5.

Abdullah Radif (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saleh Abu Al Shamat.

72' Mohammed Abu Al Shamat (Saudi Arabia U23) is shown the yellow card .

70' Eid Al Muwallad (Saudi Arabia U23) is shown the yellow card .

69' Songwut Kraikruan (Thailand U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

68' Attempt blocked. Faisal Al Ghamdi (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohammed Abu Al Shamat.

67' Attempt blocked. Saleh Abu Al Shamat (Saudi Arabia U23) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Mohammed Abu Al Shamat with a cross.

IN PHOTOS: Action during the high-octane game between Thailand and Saudi Arabia as the Green Falcons dominate the match at Khalifa International Stadium. Photos by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula

64' Attempt missed. Haitham Asiri (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

60' Substitution, Saudi Arabia U23. Saleh Abu Al Shamat replaces Ahmed Al Ghamdi.

60' Substitution, Saudi Arabia U23. Ziyad Al Johani replaces Aiman Yahya.

50' VAR Checking: Saudi Arabia U23 Goal (Abdullah Radif).

49' Goal! Thailand U23 0, Saudi Arabia U23 4. Abdullah Radif (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a fast break. Goal awarded following VAR Review.

49' Offside, Saudi Arabia U23. Ahmed Al Ghamdi is caught offside.

Second Half begins Thailand U23 0, Saudi Arabia U23 3.

45' Substitution, Thailand U23. Settasit Suvannaseat replaces Purachet Thodsanit.

45' Substitution, Thailand U23. Chitsanuphong Choti replaces Guntapon Keereeleang.

45' Substitution, Thailand U23. Thirawooth Sruanson replaces Soponwit Rakyart because of an injury.

45' Substitution, Thailand U23. Kritsada Nontharat replaces Warinthon Jamnongwat.

---

HALF TIME

⏱️ 45+8'

Thailand 0, Saudi Arabia 3.

45+7' Goal! Thailand U23 0, Saudi Arabia U23 3. Abdullah Radif (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Aiman Yahya.

45+6' Attempt saved. Haitham Asiri (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdullah Radif.

45+1' Goal! Thailand U23 0, Saudi Arabia U23 2. Ahmed Al Ghamdi (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aiman Yahya with a through ball.

43' Attempt missed. Zakaria Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia U23) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aiman Yahya following a fast break.

43' Attempt blocked. Erawan Garnier (Thailand U23) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Guntapon Keereeleang.

37' Attempt blocked . Zakaria Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed Al Ghamdi.

33' Attempt saved. Mohammed Abu Al Shamat (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Haitham Asiri.

31' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

30' Delay in match because of an injury Soponwit Rakyart (Thailand U23).

29'Attempt saved. Zakaria Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ahmed Al Ghamdi.

29' Mohammed Abu Al Shamat (Saudi Arabia U23) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Ahmed Al Ghamdi with a through ball.

29' Attempt blocked. Eid Al Muwallad (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Haitham Asiri.

25' Foul by Mohammed Abu Al Shamat (Saudi Arabia U23).

24' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

23' Delay in match because of an injury Soponwit Rakyart (Thailand U23).

22' Attempt saved. Rayan Hamed (Saudi Arabia U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aiman Yahya with a cross.

21' Corner, Saudi Arabia U23. Conceded by Waris Choolthong.

18' Corner, Thailand U23. Conceded by Mohammed Abu Al Shamat.

18' Attempt blocked. Guntapon Keereeleang (Thailand U23) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erawan Garnier with a cross.

15' Chanapach Buaphan (Thailand U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

---

IN PHOTOS: Fans arrive at Khalifa International Stadium ahead of the Thailand vs Saudi Arabia match. Photos by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula

----

4' Goal! Thailand U23 0, Saudi Arabia U23 1. Aiman Yahya (Saudi Arabia U23) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Haitham Asiri with a cross.

---

Match kicks off

---

Line-up of players