Gaza Death Toll Rises To 34,012 Wounded 76,833

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The number of casualties due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza enclave has risen to 34,012 martyrs and 76,833 injured, Ministry of Health in Gaza reported in its daily statistical figures.

The report pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the enclave during the past 24 hours among them 42 martyrs and 63 wounded who were admitted to hospitals.

Image shows a Palestinian woman mourning the death of a loved one at Al-Najjar hospital following overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 18, 2024. (Mohammed Abed / AFP)



With the continuation of the Israeli aggression for the 196th day on the enclave, still several casualties are underneath the rubble and on roads, with paramedics and civil defense personnel being unable to reach out to them, the report added.

The unprecedented Israeli aggression has been dragging on since October causing an entire humanitarian catastrophe that resulted in the fall of tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing, along with major decimation of infrastructure, until the enclave became a pile of rubble and a large cemetery for victims.



