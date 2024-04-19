Gaza Death Toll Rises To 34,012 Wounded 76,833

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Gaza: The number of casualties due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza enclave has risen to 34,012 martyrs and 76,833 injured, Ministry of Health in Gaza reported in its daily statistical figures.
The report pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the enclave during the past 24 hours among them 42 martyrs and 63 wounded who were admitted to hospitals.
Image shows a Palestinian woman mourning the death of a loved one at Al-Najjar hospital following overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 18, 2024. (Mohammed Abed / AFP)
With the continuation of the Israeli aggression for the 196th day on the enclave, still several casualties are underneath the rubble and on roads, with paramedics and civil defense personnel being unable to reach out to them, the report added.
The unprecedented Israeli aggression has been dragging on since October causing an entire humanitarian catastrophe that resulted in the fall of tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing, along with major decimation of infrastructure, until the enclave became a pile of rubble and a large cemetery for victims.
Read Also
French delegation praises Qatar's mediation efforts to end Gaza war Qatar urges world to play role to end Gaza war Qatar to reassess Gaza mediation role after unfair criticism
MENAFN19042024000063011010ID1108116133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.