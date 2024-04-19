LIVE MATCH: Tajikistan Vs Iraq AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: With both teams at the bottom of Group C table, Iraq will face an equally optimistic Tajikistan side, who despite suffering a 4-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, showcased tremendous improvement from their first appearance two years ago.



Iraqi head coach Radhi Shenaishil is focused on leveraging the team's extensive preparation to inspire a turnaround, while Tajik head coach Mubin Ergashev promised driven and focused players, with the Central Asian side chasing their first ever points.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

