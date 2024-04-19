Switzerland Abstains From Vote To Grant Palestine Full UN Membership

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland, like the United Kingdom, has abstained from voting on a resolution in favour of full membership of the Palestinian state at the United Nations.



Español es Suiza se abstiene en la votación para que Palestina sea miembro de pleno derecho de la ONU Read more: Suiza se abstiene en la votación para que Palestina sea miembro de pleno derecho de la ONU

Português pt Suíça se abstém em votação para adesão plena da Palestina à ONU Read more: Suíça se abstém em votação para adesão plena da Palestina à ONU العربية ar سويسرا تمتنع في تصويت لمنح فلسطين العضوية الكاملة في الأمم المتحدة Read more: سويسرا تمتنع في تصويت لمنح فلسطين العضوية الكاملة في الأمم المتحدة

This content was published on April 19, 2024 - 10:29 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Swiss foreign ministry announced on Thursday night that“at the present time” the admission of Palestine would“not be conducive” to détente and peace efforts in the Middle East.

“Switzerland is of the opinion that it would be better to admit Palestine as a full member of the UN at a time when such a step will fit into the logic of an emerging peace,” reads the Swiss foreign ministry's statement on the vote in the UN Security Council on Thursday. Switzerland remains committed to a two-state solution.



The United States – a permanent member of the Security Council – had vetoed the resolution during the vote. This meant it was off the table, even though 12 member states voted in favour. According to the news agency DPA, at least nine of the 15 Security Council members would have had to vote in favour for the resolution to be successful, and the five permanent Council members – China, France, Russia, the UK and the United States – should also not have vetoed it. If successful, the motion would have then had to be referred to the UN General Assembly for a vote, where a two-thirds majority would have been required.



USA favours two-state solution

According to DPA, the US government is of the opinion that an agreement with Israel on a two-state solution is a prerequisite for Palestine to be recognised as a full member of the UN. At a meeting of the Security Council on Thursday morning, the Palestinian UN ambassador, Riyad Mansour, strongly urged the adoption of the resolution, while his Israeli counterpart Gilad Erdan strongly warned against it.



In November 2011, the application for full UN membership had already failed once at the Security Council. A year later, the United Nations granted the Palestinians observer status in the face of opposition from the US. Of the 193 UN member states, 139 have so far recognised Palestine as an independent state. Switzerland is not one of them.



Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .