(MENAFN- Baystreet) Netflix Stock Falls On Plan To Stop Reporting Subscriber Numbers

Friday's Folly: Why Aren't Interest Rates Falling?With Trillion-Dollar Potential, the AI Boom is Set to Catapult these StocksCisco Reveals HypershieldMusk Apologies for“Incorrectly Low” Severance Package Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday's Stock News After Five Straight Down Days

After rising for as long as what seemed to be too good to be true, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell for a fifth straight day on Thursday. This is the worst week in nearly six months.

Today, Netflix (NFLX) will pull back by around 5%. Shares traded at a 35.9 times forward price-to-earnings ratio ahead of the first-quarter earnings report. The firm added 9.33 million paid net additions and now has $269.6 million. Despite revenue increasing by 15% to $9.37 billion and $2.63 billion in operating income, up by 54%, markets are worried.

Netflix will stop disclosing its quarterly membership figures. Instead, shareholders must rely on overall free cash flow and profits.

Rate Cut Hope Faded

Q1 earnings are not leading the market's direction. For example, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) posted strong revenue growth, despite seasonally weak smartphone markets. TSM stock dropped by 4.86% yesterday.

Anticipation for the Fed delaying rate cuts until at least September hurt the market's sentiment. REITs are especially vulnerable. REITs are in a steep correction phase. Their cash flow is less attractive to investors when rates remain high. Prologis (PLD) lost 12.94% last week and American Tower (AMT) fell by 4.3%. Conversely, Realty Income (O) and W.P. Carey are mostly unchanged in that time.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks