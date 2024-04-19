India's General Elections Commence

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The general elections in India commenced on Friday morning amidst stringent security measures, with 102 constituencies going to polls across 21 states and union territories.

These elections are the largest democratic exercise in the world, with 969 million eligible voters.

Opinion polls indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi is likely to emerge victorious.

In the Indian general elections, 431 million eligible voters are women.

The Indian House of Representatives has 545 seats. 543 representatives are elected by the people, and the remaining two members are nominated by the President of India.

The 2024 general elections in India will take place in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, to select the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The outcome will be disclosed on June 4.

With stringent security measures in place, the Indian general elections are poised to proceed smoothly, ensuring the democratic participation of millions of citizens in choosing their representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha.

