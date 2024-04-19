Bihar Social Forum Hosts Eid & Holi Get-Together

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar : The Management Committee of Bihar Social Forum-Qatar (BSF) organised a memorable Eid & Holi get-together at the Kanjani Hall of Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) last Friday. The event, a fusion of joy and cultural richness, was a testament to the spirit of unity and festivity.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, the First Secretary in the Embassy of India to Qatar Dr. Vaibhav Tandale, and Vice President of ICBF Deepak Shetty. Their participation added a touch of significance to the gathering, emphasising the strong bonds between communities. The event was attended by Jawed Ahmed, Gautam Singh, Shahabuddin Ahmad and Dr. Nadeem Jilani, whose presence added an extra sparkle to the festivities.

With over 100 enthusiastic attendees, the evening unfolded with warmth and joy. The programme commenced with a warm welcome extended to all guests and members, followed by the presentation of shawls to honour the esteemed guests.

The cultural segment of the event was a highlight, featuring captivating dance performances, melodious songs, and delightful mimicry acts that enthralled the audience. Laughter echoed throughout the hall as attendees were treated to an array of entertaining performances.

As the event drew to a close, every child was delighted to receive gift packs, while participants were honored with certificates for their involvement. The overwhelming success of the event was evident in the praises showered upon Bihar Social Forum-Qatar for organising such a joyous gathering.

Special recognition goes to the visionaries behind the event, BSF Founder Irfan Ansari and BSF President Mr. Satyendra Pathak, whose leadership guided the celebration to fruition. Additionally, heartfelt thanks are extended to the entire BSF Management Committee Team Also special thanks to BSF Management Committee Team for supporting and being together for the successful event Dilnawaz Ali, Mohammad Azharuddin, Abdul Rahman, Imteyaz Alam, Mazharul Haque, Saddam Ansari, Imam Hussain, Arvind Yadav, Ayaz Ali Khan for their unwavering support and dedication, ensuring the event's success.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each of the attendees for sharing their valuable time with us. It was truly heartwarming to witness over 100 expatriates from Bihar, their families, and friends coming together to celebrate our rich cultural tapestry with such enthusiasm and harmony here in Qatar,” the BSF management committee said.