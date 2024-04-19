               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Embassy, ICC Felicitate Indian Biker


Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) conducted Eid Bazaar & Mehndi Night from April 7 to 8 wherein H E Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar, inaugurated the event.

Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India graced the occasion with his presence. He also felicitated Gabriel Sharath, who hails from Mangalore, Karnataka and is touring the Middle east on his bike.

ICC's President, A.P Manikantan, ICC's Vice President,Subramanya Hebbagelu, and the ICC Managing Committee members, community leaders and Indian diaspora in larger numbers were present on this occasion.

