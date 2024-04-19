Israel Strikes Iranian Facility

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israel launched a missile attack on a facility in Iran, Azernews

However, the officials did not confirm whether targets in Syriaand Iraq were also targets.

It should be noted that on the evening of April 13, Iranlaunched drones and missiles at Israel, calling it a response to"numerous crimes", including the attack on the consular section ofthe Iranian embassy in Damascus. Tehran stressed that it attackedonly military facilities, where the consulate was attacked.