Zelensky Begs For Israel's Level Of US Support


4/19/2024 1:13:19 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky openly complained last weekend that his country was getting far less military support from Western allies needed to fend off fierce Russian bomb and missile attacks than Israel got last weekend during one night of drone and rocket bombardment from Iran.

The Ukrainian leaders noted that the United States as well as the United Kingdom directly took part in helping Israel defend itself during the Saturday night assault. NATO has taken no such step to deter Russia.

“I want to ask you a question: Is Israel part of NATO?” he said to an internet interviewer.“Israel is not a NATO country. The NATO allies have been defending Israel. They showed the Iranian forces that Israel was not alone.”

He added heatedly,“When Ukraine says that its allies should not turn a blind eye to Russian missiles and drones, we mean action is needed. A bold one.”

On one level, Zelensky's tone seemed churlish, given the billions in military and humanitarian aid already poured by the West into Ukraine. But his frustration tellingly erupted during a dark moment for Ukraine in its two-year-old war with Russia.

High expectations for last year's counteroffensive against Russian forces collapsed in a heap of failure. As Russia hit back this winter, Western allies dithered in supplying the new weaponry needed to counter Moscow's rain of missile, drone and artillery attacks on Ukrainian towns.

Hints of war-weariness have echoed through Europe. Delivery of fresh American aid has run afoul of domestic legislative disputes that seem petty in comparison with Ukraine's sacrifice of dead and injured soldiers and civilians, and the ever-expanding panorama of destroyed buildings and industrial infrastructure.

