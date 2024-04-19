Zelensky Begs For Israel's Level Of US Support

And now, wandering Western eyes have shifted to Israel's problems.“Everything we are asking from partners, even if you cannot act the way you act in Israel, give us what we need and we will do the rest of the job,” implored Dmitro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister.

Fears that Western allies consider Ukraine's war a second-tier Calvary are not new. In 2014, when Russia first invaded eastern Ukraine and the Crimean Peninsula, sanctions on Russia were light and few spoke of arming Ukraine to fight back. At the time, Germany opposed sanctioning Russia altogether.

In February 2022, when Russia invaded and hoped to occupy all of Ukraine, Westerners thought the war would last only a few days. Ukraine surprised everyone by fighting back.

But even after battlefield successes, supplies of US and Europe aid were halting and disjoined. Western allies also declined to meet Zelensky's request for weapons he considers key to military success, including jet bombers to cover infantry advances and long-range artillery to suppress Russia's array of big guns.

In Western eyes, Zelensky's notion that Ukraine can and should try to expel Russia entirely from the country seems ill-considered.

Just before his retirement last November, General Mark Milley, the top US general, suggested Ukraine would have to negotiate an end of the war. He repeated his opinion this spring.

“If the end state is Ukraine is a free, independent, sovereign country with its territory intact, that will take a considerable level of effort yet to come. That's going to take a long, long time,” Milley told reporters in Washington.“But you can also achieve those objectives - maybe, possibly - through some sort of diplomatic means.”

Zelensky refrains from directly blaming Washington and NATO for the disparities, taking every opportunity presented to express unqualified gratitude while pleading for more help.

Other Ukrainians are not so reserved. Ukrainian lawmaker Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze voiced an especially harsh criticism this week.“The whole Western policy up until now has been to provide us with the weaponry and ammunition calculated to ensure Ukraine doesn't lose but not necessarily win,” he said.

“During Iran's attack against Israel, some Western countries contributed to protecting Israeli skies as an important act of solidarity. Kiev keeps requesting the same type of protection from the same group of countries for more than two years now,” remarked Gabrielius Landsbergis, foreign minister of NATO-member Lithuania.

It has not been necessary for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be as diplomatic as Zelensky. He has frequently clashed with US President Joe Biden and flatly rejected US calls to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza and to set up post-war peace talks designed to create a sovereign Palestinian state. Netanyahu once complained that Washington was trying to treat Israel like a“banana republic.”