Voting Begins In India For First Phase Of General Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Apr 19 (NNN-PTI) – Voting for the first phase of India's general elections begins today, kicking off a seven-phased process lasting until Jun 1.

People were seen standing in queues holding their Election Identity Cards, waiting for their turn to cast their vote.

Polling of votes will continue till 18:00 hours (local time).

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the second phase of the elections is scheduled for Apr 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the last phase on Jun 1. The counting of votes will be held on Jun 4.– NNN-PTI

