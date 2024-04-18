Jordan Joins World In Celebrating World Heritage Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra)-- Jordan joins the countries of the world in celebrating World Heritage Day, which falls on April 18 of each year.In an effort to raise awareness of the value of the diversity of cultural heritage, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognized this day in 1983 after it was selected by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982. And advancing the idea of heritage for all humankind everywhere.Director General of the Department of Antiquities (DoA) Fadi Balawi told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the Kingdom was among the first Arab nations to nominate and register its archaeological sites for inclusion on the World Heritage List."Jordan was successful in adding Qusayr Amra and the ancient city of Petra to the World Heritage List in 1985, during the reign of His Majesty King Hussein bin Talal," he continued. Then, by registering four more locations, these efforts were carried out under His Majesty King Abdullah II's rule." Umm al-Rasas in 2004; Wadi Rum in 2011; Al-Maghtas in 2015; and, lastly, Al-Salt, the City of Tolerance and Urban Hospitality, which was inscribed in 2021, are all listed on the World Heritage List."Fifteen archaeological sites were registered on the preliminary list for the purpose of registering them on the World Heritage List, starting from 2001 until 2023, where the sites of Umm Qais, Quwayba, and Qasr al-Mushta were registered," Balawi went on. "This is part of the Department of Antiquities' efforts in the field of protecting and developing archaeological sites." The reserves of Mujib and Azraq, Dana and Umm Al-Jimal, the Jordanian Harra, Tabaqat Fahel, Bashir Palace, Shobak Castle, Prophet Lot's Cave, Al-Qastal, the archaeological city of Jerash, and the Aqaba Marine Reserve.Balawi emphasized that as part of an ongoing set of actions in this area, the DoA will keep up its efforts to protect cultural property. These actions include updating and creating legal legislation, creating suitable scientific plans to preserve archaeological sites, and assigning qualified human cadres to oversee them.