King, Bahrain Monarch Stress Need To Maintain Arab Coordination

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AQABA - His Majesty King Abdullah and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held talks in Aqaba on Wednesday, stressing the need to maintain Arab coordination to bolster solidarity and joint action.

His Majesty and King Hamad noted the importance of the upcoming Arab Summit, which will be held in Bahrain, in light of current regional conditions, according to a Royal Court statement.



His Majesty commended Bahrain's ongoing efforts to organise the summit, during the meeting attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein and Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Bahraini monarch's representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs.

The meeting also covered the strong ties between the two countries and peoples, with His Majesty and the Bahraini monarch expressing pride in the deep-rooted bilateral relations and keenness to enhance cooperation and achieve economic integration.

King Hamad congratulated His Majesty on the 25th anniversary of assuming his constitutional powers, commending development and stability in Jordan, under His Majesty's leadership.

His Majesty also congratulated the Bahraini monarch on the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne, commending his efforts in enhancing progress, development, and prosperity in Bahrain, the statement said.



Discussions covered regional developments, with King Hamad commending Jordan's active efforts towards regional peace, and its support for Arab and Islamic causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue.

Talks also touched on the dangerous situation in Gaza, with the two leaders stressing the urgent need for the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to implement ceasefire resolutions in Gaza.

The two leaders reaffirmed the need to protect civilians, deliver humanitarian aid though all possible methods, and avoid further escalation, voicing rejection of all action that could expand the war or the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah, or displace the Palestinians.

His Majesty and King Hamad stressed the importance of de-escalation in the Middle East and reaching just, peaceful, comprehensive, and sustainable solutions to regional conflicts, and coordinating efforts to counter terrorism.

The two leaders called for preserving the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, and stopping Israeli violations against holy sites in the city.

King Hamad stressed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

In addition, the two leaders warned of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, denouncing the establishment of settlements in the occupied Palestinian Territories, which violates international law.

Their Majesties called for unifying Arab and international efforts towards just and lasting peace in the region, and supporting Palestinians' right to self-determination, as well as the establishment of their independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution, and in line with relevant UN resolutions.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and the accompanying Bahraini delegation of senior officials attended the meeting.

His Majesty and Crown Prince Hussein had received King Hamad upon arrival at the King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, and later bade him farewell upon departure.