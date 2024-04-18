Vice-Admiral Dinesh Tripathi Appointed Next Navy Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Vice-Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has been appointed the next Chief of the Naval Staff by the government. He will take charge on April 30 after the superannuation of the current chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar.

Born on May 15, 1964, Vice-Admiral Tripathi was commissioned on July 1, 1985, into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy. He is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Indian Navy (VCNS).

A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, Vice-Admiral Tripathi has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years. Prior to taking over as VCNS, he had served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

Vice-Admiral Tripathi has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. He has commanded INS 'Vinash', 'Kirch' and 'Trishul'.

He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi.

As Rear Admiral, he served as Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. He also served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Chief of Personnel in NHQs.

An alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa and NDA Khadakwasla, Vice-Admiral Tripathi has undergone courses at the DSSC Wellington, Naval War College, Goa and Naval War College USA.

He has been decorated with the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM).