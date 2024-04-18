Thai Government Approves Visa-Free Regime For Citizens Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Thai government has approved visa-free entry for citizens ofKazakhstan, which will be valid on a permanent basis, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outletswith reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Thailand.
It should be noted that in September last year, the Thaiauthorities exempted persons with Kazakh passports from the visaprocedure as part of a pilot project. After that, the visa-freeregime for citizens of Kazakhstan will be valid without timelimits.
According to the Thai Tourism Council, 172,000 Kazakhstanisvisited the country last year, and by the end of this year theirnumber is expected to exceed 220,000.
