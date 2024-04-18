HM Amit Shah Holds Massive Roadshow In Gandhinagar Ahead Of Nomination Filing

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow through Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on Thursday.

The roadshow began with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and concluded on the same note. Thousands of people gathered just to get a glimpse of the Home Minister.

Highlighting achievements of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as the construction of the Ram Mandir, the abolition of Triple Talak, and "enhanced" national security, he said: "We aim to win all 26 seats in Gujarat."

"People gave Narendrabhai Modi 10 years, and today, you can see the Ram Mandir, the removal of the Triple Talak, the Uniform Civil Code, and above all, the country is protected under him... under the Sonia-Manmohan government, daily anyone would enter our country from Pakistan... But now, Gujarat's son, Narendra Modi, leads the country. Narendrabhai worked to protect the country," he added.

Home Minister Shah, who is scheduled to file the nomination paper on Friday, advised the crowd to vote in the first half, before 10:30 a.m., to avoid the heat.

He traversed significant areas of Gandhinagar, including Sanand, Kalol, Sabarmati, Ghatlodiya, Naranpura, and Vejalpur, to bolster support within the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency -- a pivotal seat in Gujarat's political landscape. His son and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was also present at the Sanand event.

Historically, Gandhinagar has served as a launching pad for notable political figures such as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani.

Since its establishment in 1967, the constituency has evolved into a BJP stronghold, witnessing the electoral battles of various distinguished leaders.