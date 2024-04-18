PACE Deputies Call On U.S. Congress To Continue Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe have called on the U.S. Congress to continue supporting Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression.

According to Ukrinform, PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos published a respective letter with the appeal on the social media platform X .

"Ukraine needs our help now more than ever and not just with encouraging words, but with concrete actions! Human lives depend on it and I strongly endorse the appeal of the PACE members to the U.S. Congress for continued support of Ukraine against the Russian aggression," he wrote.

The letter, signed by 40 parliamentarians from different countries, including Rousopoulos, states that supporting Ukraine's courageous self-defense now is paramount.

"It is not just about protecting one nation, but about safeguarding our collective peace, deterring future conflicts, and upholding the tenets of international law. The choices the U.S. Congress makes will decisively shape the future of global relations and protect the cherished principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, which we share with you. Your support at this time is critical for the sake of those shared values and for the future," the letter said.