War Update: 71 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 71 combat engagements took place on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most enemy attacks in the Bakhmut, Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army launched six missile attacks, 63 air strikes, and 41 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling populated areas from its territory and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was attempting to improve its tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, 11 enemy attacks were repelled near Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian troops' defenses 12 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to force Ukrainian units out of footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy launched seven unsuccessful attacks on the Ukrainian positions near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Air Force struck nine enemy manpower clusters.

Ukrainian missile units struck one enemy manpower cluster and one ammunition depot.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 456,960 troops.

Photo: 8th Special Forces Regiment