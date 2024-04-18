JWF Wins Title Of Most Successful Federation In Asian Continent

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra)-- In the presence of Serbian Nenad Lalovic, the president of the International Wrestling Federation, the General Authority of the Asian Wrestling Federation decided, on Thursday, to bestow upon the Jordanian Wrestling Federation (JWF) the title of the most accomplished and developed national federation on the Asian continent.This honor was bestowed upon the Jordanian Wrestling Federation when its President, Eng. Muhammad Al-Awamleh, and Secretary, Dr. Muzaffar Al-Abdallat, attended meetings of the Asian Federation's Executive Office in the Kyrgyz Republic during the country's hosting of the Asian Wrestling Qualifying Championship, which serves as a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.Lalovic expressed his gratitude to the Jordanian Wrestling Federation for its efforts in growing the sport locally and among the nations of the Middle East and Arabian Gulf.As for the Jordanian Wrestling Federation, Daulat Trelikhanov, a Kazakhstani who serves as President of the Asian Wrestling Federation and a member of the International Wrestling Federation Board of Directors, praised it for the tremendous revival it has brought about at the sport's level and emphasized that Jordan has turned into a success story that federations around the world should emulate in order to grow their wrestling industries.Jordan's great technical and logistical skills in organizing major sporting events are reflected in this award, which the Jordanian Wrestling Federation President, Eng. Muhammad Al-Awamleh, congratulated Jordan on receiving. This award will encourage the JWF to keep moving forward with its planned development and sustainability of the sport.On receiving this award, Engineer Abdullah Qtaishat, Vice President of the JWF and Spokesperson said, "This is a great testimony from the Asian and International Federations, and a sincere appreciation for the size of the recent achievements achieved by the Jordanian Wrestling Federation, which would not have been achieved without the great support provided by the Olympic Committee headed by His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Al-Hussein." A number of continental and foreign hosts were moved into the Kingdom's territory by Prince Faisal, who was instrumental in forging his close ties with the International Federation.