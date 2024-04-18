Montana Property Tax Relief Programs Deadline Extended To June 1

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Montanans who missed the initial deadline of April 15 to apply for the property tax relief have a little more time to apply. The state has extended the Montana property tax relief programs deadline to June 1. The deadline has been extended for two property tax relief programs: the PTAP (Property Tax Assistance Program) and MDV (Montana Disabled Veteran Assistance Program).

Montana property tax relief programs deadline extended: how to apply

On Monday, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced extending the Montana property tax relief programs deadline to June 1. The initial deadline was set for April 15, but now it has been extended to give more time to homeowners facing substantial tax hardship.

“Property taxes are too high, and homeowners deserve relief,” the governor said in a statement.“It's great to announce we're extending the deadline to June 1 for eligible Montanans to apply for relief programs.”

It must be noted that the extension will be available to Montanans who faced substantial hardship in meeting the original deadline, Gov. Gianforte said.

To apply for the property tax relief programs, Montanans

now need to submit their forms by June 1. Although the forms are available online, applicants will have to print them out and mail the completed form or drop them off at a local DOR field office.

Details of the PTAP and MDV programs

As noted above, the extension applies to PTAP and MDV relief programs.

To qualify for the tax relief under PTAP, an applicant must own a home in Montana, as well as live in that home for at least seven months of the year and meet income requirements. Those who qualify for the relief can have their property taxes reduced by 30%, 50% or 80%, depending on their income.

For the 2024 tax year, single filers with income up to $27,621 (up to $37,019 for joint filers) qualify for the relief. Montana's Department of Revenue updates the income threshold annually to account for inflation .

During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers expanded the program to provide relief to the first $350,000 of a property's value, compared to $200,000 earlier. Also, the market value number will now be adjusted annually for inflation.

Similarly, the MDV program also offers tax relief to homeowners, but it is specific to veterans rated 100% disabled and their surviving spouses. The tax relief under MDV is available to single filers with income up to $59,554 ($68,705 for married couples and head of household, and $51,911 for a surviving spouse).

In its biennial report , Montana's Department of Revenue noted that about 21,500 taxpayers benefitted from the low-income property tax assistance program in 2022, saving $843 on average. Further, the report noted that about 3,000 homeowners benefitted from the disabled veterans' program in 2022, saving $1,963 on average.

Visit the Montana Department of Revenue website for more information on the programs, including downloading application forms.