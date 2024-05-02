Amir Meets Members Of UNGA Presidents Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, their Excellencies members of the Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on the occasion of their visit to the country to participate in the Council meeting being held in Doha later today.

During the meeting, a number of topics of mutual interest were reviewed, especially developments in the situation in the Middle East and efforts made to confront regional and international challenges.