               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Meets Members Of UNGA Presidents Council


5/2/2024 5:26:13 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, their Excellencies members of the Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on the occasion of their visit to the country to participate in the Council meeting being held in Doha later today.

During the meeting, a number of topics of mutual interest were reviewed, especially developments in the situation in the Middle East and efforts made to confront regional and international challenges.

MENAFN02052024000063011010ID1108165516


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search