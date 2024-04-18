(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alphabet Fires Employees Over Israel Protest

Taiwan Semiconductor's Earnings Beat As A.I. Demand GrowsTesla's Market Cap Falls Below $500 BillionAbbott Labs Beats Earnings Estimates Due To Medical Device SalesKratos Demonstrates Virtualized Ground System Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 18, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

MediaCo Strives for Biggest Multicultural Platform by Buying Estrella MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) began Thursday's trading day up slightly by announcing that it has acquired all of Estrella Media's network, content, digital, and commercial operations. Among the Estrella Media brands joining MediaCo are the EstrellaTV network and its influential linear and digital video content business, and Estrella Media's expansive digital channels, including its four FAST channels – EstrellaTV, Estrella News, Cine EstrellaTV, and Estrella Games – and the EstrellaTV app. The transaction closed on Wednesday.MediaCo, which operates marquee urban radio stations HOT 97 and WBLS 107.5 in New York City, will be adding Estrella Media's Spanish-language video, audio, and digital content operations under the same umbrella. This transaction will also allow MediaCo to reach the established audiences of Estrella Media's market-leading Regional Mexican radio stations, including Que Buena Los Angeles, home of the Don Cheto Al Aire nationally syndicated morning radio show, La Raza in Houston and Dallas, and El Norte in Houston.The combined footprint of MediaCo positions it as one of the strongest radio content providers for Spanish and Urban music in both terrestrial radio and audio streaming. These audiences represent almost one third of the U.S. population and 100% of the consumer growth in the marketplace.MDIA shares traded two cents better to $2.74 soon after Thursday's open.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks