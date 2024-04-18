(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P, NASDAQ Close Lower for 4th Straight Day

Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 18, 2024







Stock Recovery Continues AdvertismentStock futures climbed Thursday as Wall Street attempted to recover its footing following another losing session for the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials hiked 78 points, or 0.2%, to 38,068.Futures for the S&P 500 progressed 9.75 points, or 0.2%, to 5,072.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite jumped 38.75 points, or 0.2%, to 17,697.25.Credit bureau Equifax declined more than 9% in premarket trading on disappointing second-quarter guidance. Homebuilder D.R. Horton advanced almost 3% after quarter financials topped expectations.More than 11% of S&P 500-listed companies have now reported earnings in what's shaping up to be a positive season. Of those that have already posted results, more than 72% have surpassed Wall Street expectations for their individual performances, according to FactSet.Thursday's action comes a day after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite registered their fourth consecutive losing session, a first for each since early January. Both were hurt by slides in Nvidia and other technology names. Meanwhile, the 30-stock Dow fell for its seventh session in eight.On the economic front, initial jobless claims data will be due on Thursday morning, and the existing home sales report for March is also out.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 0.8%.Oil prices slid 56 cents to $82.13 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices shone brighter $11.20 to $2,399.60 U.S. an ounce.

