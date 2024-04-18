Borrell explains why Israel, Ukraine are not alike

(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has dismissed comparisons between the support provided to Israel during the recent Iranian attack and the situation in Ukraine, emphasizing the unique circumstances of each case. Borrell's remarks came in response to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's call for similar assistance from Western allies following Iran's assault.



During the attack, the United States, United Kingdom, and France collaborated with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to intercept incoming Iranian missiles and drones. Zelensky subsequently urged Washington and its allies to provide similar support to Ukraine. However, Borrell underscored the differences between the two situations during a press briefing after a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.



Borrell highlighted that Iran's attacks targeted air bases of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Jordan, prompting these countries to act in self-defense. In contrast, Ukrainian territory lacks such foreign military bases, and Russian missiles do not fly over the same territories as those of the aforementioned countries.



Moreover, Borrell pointed out the disparity in air defense capabilities between Israel and Ukraine, noting Israel's extensive investment in the Iron Dome system. He acknowledged that replicating such a system in Ukraine would be challenging for the European Union, despite efforts to enhance Kiev's air defense capabilities.



Addressing questions about the European Union's role in defending Israel, Borrell clarified that while the bloc is not directly involved due to its non-state status and lack of a military, some of its member states are engaged in supporting Israel's defense efforts.



Borrell's comments underscore the complexities of providing assistance in conflict situations and highlight the need to consider the specific contexts of each scenario. As Ukraine seeks support from Western allies amid heightened tensions, Borrell's remarks emphasize the importance of understanding the nuanced differences between various geopolitical challenges.

