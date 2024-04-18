Hungarian Premier claims EU leadership must be dismissed

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a change in leadership within the European Union (EU), asserting that the current top officials have been ineffective in addressing key challenges facing the bloc. Orban made these remarks during a public discussion at the European Parliament, where he was joined by Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Fabrice Leggeri, leader of the French National Rally party.



Orban criticized the European Union's current leadership for their handling of major initiatives such as the green transition, the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) policy, migration, the conflict in Ukraine, and sanctions policy, which he claims have all fallen short of expectations.



Expressing his dissatisfaction with the performance of European Union leaders, Orban emphasized the need for new leadership to address pressing issues facing the bloc.



The Hungarian prime minister reiterated his intention to challenge the current leadership and bring about change in Brussels, highlighting his earlier warning to "occupy" key European Union institutions with his allies. He criticized the European Union's rule of law and conditionality system, labeling it as a tool for political blackmail and expressing frustration over Hungary's inability to access funds from the RRF due to disagreements with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



Orban also criticized the European Union's green transition, arguing that it has been detrimental to the economic and industrial interests of the bloc. He warned against pursuing climate policies driven solely by political motivations, as it could undermine the competitiveness of the European economy.



Overall, Orban's remarks underscore growing tensions within the European Union regarding the effectiveness of its leadership and the direction of key policies. As debates over the future of the European Union intensify, calls for leadership reform and a reassessment of key initiatives are likely to continue shaping the bloc's political landscape.

