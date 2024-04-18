America replies to Palestine`s UN membership offer

(MENAFN) In a press conference held in Seoul, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield dismissed the Palestinian Authority's (PA) bid for full membership in the United Nations, asserting that such a resolution would not contribute to achieving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Thomas-Greenfield's remarks came in response to questions regarding the United States stance on the PA's request for recognition.



The PA formally requested full-fledged membership in the United Nations earlier this month, a move that would signify international recognition of Palestinian statehood, a development strongly opposed by Israel. While the State of Palestine has held observer status at the United Nations since 2012, seeking full membership signifies a significant diplomatic escalation in the ongoing conflict.



Expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of pursuing a resolution in the United Nations Security Council, Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that such a measure is unlikely to lead to meaningful progress towards a two-state solution. Reuters quoted her as stating that the United States does not believe that a resolution in the Security Council would pave the way for a mutually acceptable resolution to the conflict.



Recent developments in the United Nations Security Council underscore the complexities surrounding the PA's membership bid. The committee tasked with evaluating the application reportedly stated that it could not reach a unanimous recommendation regarding the PA's eligibility for full membership. This highlights the divergent opinions and diplomatic challenges inherent in the Palestinian quest for international recognition.



The process of obtaining United Nations membership involves approval by the secretary-general before the application is presented to the 15-member Security Council for a vote.



However, past attempts by the PA to secure membership have faced significant obstacles, including the threat of a United States veto as one of the council's five permanent members.



The PA's bid for full United Nations membership marks another chapter in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has persisted despite numerous international efforts to broker a lasting peace agreement. Against a backdrop of entrenched political divisions and territorial disputes, achieving a two-state solution remains a distant prospect, with the latest developments in the United Nations reflecting the ongoing complexities of the situation.

