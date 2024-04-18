Kiev requests Israel-like safety insurance

(MENAFN) Amidst escalating tensions in the region, Ukraine is intensifying its efforts to secure security guarantees from its Western backers akin to the level of protection afforded to Israel by the United States. President Vladimir Zelensky's chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, emphasized the urgency of such assurances, citing the need for long-term military assistance to solidify Ukraine's pro-Western alignment until it achieves full NATO membership.



Yermak underscored the importance of agreements between the United States and Ukraine that mirror the effectiveness of the American memorandum with Israel, particularly in light of recent geopolitical developments. The call for enhanced security measures comes as Ukraine negotiates a series of treaties aimed at ensuring sustained military support from the United States and its allies, irrespective of potential political changes that could jeopardize aid provision.



Recent events, such as Iran's retaliatory barrage of drones and missiles targeting Israel in response to an airstrike on its consulate in Damascus, serve as a stark reminder of the volatile security landscape in the region. Despite Israel's successful interception of the majority of Iranian projectiles with the assistance of allies like the United States, United Kingdom, and France, the incident underscores the necessity for robust defense mechanisms and collective security arrangements.



However, Western officials have tempered Ukraine's expectations, cautioning against the possibility of direct intervention akin to the support provided to Israel during the recent hostilities. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron emphasized the need to avoid dangerous escalations that could potentially put NATO forces in direct conflict with Russian forces.



Instead of advocating for direct military intervention, Cameron emphasized the importance of bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities to effectively deter threats and safeguard its sovereignty. As Ukraine navigates a complex geopolitical landscape and seeks to consolidate its ties with Western allies, the pursuit of Israel-style security guarantees represents a strategic imperative in the face of ongoing security challenges and regional instability.

MENAFN18042024000045015687ID1108110032