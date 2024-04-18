QICDRC To Host 5Th Full Meeting Of Sifocc

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) announced its hosting of the 5th Full Meeting of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts (SIFoCC) in Doha, Qatar. Scheduled for April 20th and 21st at Qatar University, this notable conference marks a significant milestone for Qatar, as it welcomes delegates from over 50 jurisdictions globally.

Founded in 2016 by, among others, Lord Thomas, former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales (and himself a former judge of the Commercial Court in London), SIFoCC serves as a unique platform that brings together commercial courts from around the world to foster collaboration, share best practices, and advance the resolution of commercial disputes.

By facilitating dialogue and cooperation among its members, SIFoCC plays a pivotal role in promoting the rule of law and enhancing the business environment globally.

Through its initiatives, SIFoCC strengthens the relationships between businesses and the legal framework within which they operate promoting a robust environment for commerce and investment worldwide.

As an esteemed member of SIFoCC, QICDRC takes great pride in hosting this distinguished gathering in Doha, building upon the success of previous meetings convened in London, New York, Singapore, and Sydney.

At the upcoming meeting, over 170 guests from over 50 jurisdictions will convene. Notably, 70% of G20 countries are members of SIFoCC, ensuring a diverse representation across six continents.

Faisal Rashid Al-Sahouti, CEO of QICDRC, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming meeting, stating,“QICDRC is delighted to host SIFoCC and I look forward to welcoming delegates from across the globe to Doha.

This assembly presents a unique opportunity for productive discussions and collaborations aimed at advancing commercial dispute resolution practices and promoting the rule of law internationally.”

The 5th Full Meeting of SIFoCC will engage in various topics including developing the relationship between Commercial Courts, arbitration and mediation, transnational judicial cooperation, AI in disputes and climate change. QICDRC extends its warmest welcome to all attendees and looks forward to a productive and memorable conference.