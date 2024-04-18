Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Begins In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Doha 2024 – final qualifying round for the 2024 Paris Olympics – kicked off yesterday with exciting qualifying rounds at the Women's Sports Committee Hall yesterday.

Georgia-Rose Brown of New Zealand, who currently leads with 50 points despite not having scored in Baku, qualified for the women's uneven bars.

Algeria and Arab world's star gymnast, Kaylia Nemour has already qualified as an individual to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris by finishing in 13th place in the all-around during the qualification round in the Olympic cycle of World Cup Series. Nathalie Westlund of Sweden, who also qualified, also stands to make big gains if she does better than in Baku. The Swede finished fourth in the qualification ranking (13.400).

Meanwhile, Panama's talented vault gymnast Karla Navas showed grit and determination to top the qualification in a field that also featured seasoned Oksana Chusovitina.

Total eight gymnasts in the WAG event qualified including Chusovitina and India's Dipa Karmakar.

Karla, who won back-to-back bronze medals in Cottbus and Baku World Cups, accumulated 13.916 points ahead of Bulgaria's Valentina Georgieva (13.316) and North Korea's An Chang-Ok (13.166).

The performance at the qualifiers will boost her confidence to aim for a top finish, but it remains to be seen how the 2022 Pan American champion performs in the final today.

The 17-year-old Georgieva, who has already secured her berth in March for this summer's Olympic Games, was docked -0.10 points during her effort which saw her finish behind Karla in the qualification.

As many as 95 male (MAG) and 55 female (WAG) gymnasts representing 55 countries are taking part in the event.